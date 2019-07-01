Flyers' Kurtis Gabriel: Inks two-way deal with Philadelphia
Gabriel (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Monday.
Gabriel split time between the NHL and AHL in 2018-19, picking up six points in 32 minor-league games while adding four points in 22 appearances with the Devils. The 2013 third-round pick will likely have a similar role with Philadelphia, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...