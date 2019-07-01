Gabriel (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Monday.

Gabriel split time between the NHL and AHL in 2018-19, picking up six points in 32 minor-league games while adding four points in 22 appearances with the Devils. The 2013 third-round pick will likely have a similar role with Philadelphia, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.

