The Flyers waived Gabriel (lower body) for the purpose of loaning him to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gabriel was dealing with a lower-body injury last week, but his demotion to the minors indicates that he's already put that issue behind him. The 26-year-old winger, who notched four points in 22 games with New Jersey last campaign, will spend most, if not all of the upcoming season in the minors.