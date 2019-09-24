Flyers' Kurtis Gabriel: Sent packing
The Flyers waived Gabriel (lower body) for the purpose of loaning him to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gabriel was dealing with a lower-body injury last week, but his demotion to the minors indicates that he's already put that issue behind him. The 26-year-old winger, who notched four points in 22 games with New Jersey last campaign, will spend most, if not all of the upcoming season in the minors.
