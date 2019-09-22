Gabriel has been cleared to practice after suffering a lower-body injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Gabriel suffered the injury during Tuesday's preseason game against the Islanders, and was originally listed as week-to-week. As evidenced by this news, has a real shot to be healthy when the regular season opens Oct. 4. Gabriel is still on the roster bubble with the big club, so this news helps his chances to secure a roster spot.