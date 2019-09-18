Flyers' Kurtis Gabriel: Suffers injury Tuesday
Gabriel suffered a lower-leg injury in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
While it's still uncertain exactly what's bothering Gabriel, Meltzer revealed it's an injury to his ankle/foot area. Gabriel is vying for a bottom-six role on the Flyers, so a swift recovery would be ideal for his chances.
