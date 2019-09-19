Play

Gabriel is considered week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday's preseason contest, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Gabriel's absence figures to keep him out of action through the remainder of preseason and could carry into the regular season. The winger's injury may also serve to see him start the year in the minors, though he should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the campaign.

