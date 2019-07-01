Criscuolo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Monday.

An undrafted center out of Harvard, Criscuolo registered six goals and 14 assists through 43 games for AHL Rochester last season. He's been limited to nine NHL contests -- all with Buffalo -- to date, and there's not a ton of room for him at the top level with two-way maven Sean Couturier, prolific newcomer Kevin Hayes, and 2017 second overall pick Nolan Patrick -- who is feverishly trying to fend off the draft-bust reputation -- occupying the top-nine. At best, Criscuolo will be a depth option in his new digs.