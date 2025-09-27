Pederson (upper body) will remain out of the lineup versus Boston on Saturday, per Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site.

Pederson is losing an opportunity to stick with the Flyers out of training camp due to the injury. The center last played in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign. Pederson had five goals and 12 points in only 18 regular-season games with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25. He could return as early as Monday in a return match versus Boston.