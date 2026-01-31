This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Flyers' Lane Pederson: Returned to AHL
Pederson was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Pederson failed to pick up a point in five NHL games during his recent recall and was a healthy scratch Thursday in Boston. The Flyers recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.