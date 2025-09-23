Pederson (upper body) will miss Tuesday's preseason clash with Montreal, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Pederson hasn't featured in an NHL game since the 2022-23 campaign, when he logged 27 regular-season contests for the Blue Jackets and Canucks. Even if Pederson does make the Opening Night roster, which is far from guaranteed, he would likely spend some time in the press box as a healthy scratch and could find himself shifting between the NHL and AHL regularly.