Pederson scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 6-1 win over Toronto on Sunday.

Pederson has five goals and three assists over his last six contests, including a trio of multi-point efforts. This surge on offense has him up to 12 goals, 13 assists and a plus-4 rating over 33 games this season. Should the Flyers need an experienced depth forward, Pederson has done his part to be in contention for a promotion.