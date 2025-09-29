Pederson (upper body) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Bruins, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Pederson suffered an upper-body injury during the Flyers' preseason matchup against the Islanders on Sept. 21, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive exhibition matchup Monday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to AHL Bakersfield for the start of the regular season.