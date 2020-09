The Flyers loaned Hogbert to HC Vita Hasten of the Swedish Allsvenskan league Thursday.

Hogberg spent the 2019-20 campaign with Vaxjo Lakers HC of the SHL, picking up five goals and 14 points in 50 contests. The 2016 fifth-round pick will likely spend the 2020-21 campaign in the SHL or in the AHL, but he'll play in the lesser Allsvenskan league for now.