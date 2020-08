Sandin was loaned to HV71 (SHL) for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Sandin spent the past season with HV71 and registered 19 goals and 17 assists in 51 games for the club. The 24-year-old center's deal will allow him to rejoin the Flyers once the team begins training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season. If he can show the Flyers the same offensive upside he's displayed in Sweden, he should be capable of pushing for a spot on the 23-man roster next year.