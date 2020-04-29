Flyers' Linus Sandin: Pens one-year contract
Sandin signed a one-year, entry-level deal with Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Sandin spent the past three seasons playing in the Swedish Hockey League, in which he racked up 66 points in 143 contests, including setting career highs in goals (19) and assists (17) this past year. While his deal would allow the team to send him to AHL Lehigh Valley in order to develop his game, the fact that it's just a one-year contract likely will see him given a shot at the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign.
