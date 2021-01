Sandin is listed on the Flyers' training camp roster, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sandin has spent time with HV71 of the SHL over the last few months, accruing 10 points in 20 games. Sandin will push for a bottom-six role at camp, but the 24-year-old forward may have to settle for a spot on the taxi squad to start 2020-21.