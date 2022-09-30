site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Linus Sandin: Waived by Philadelphia
RotoWire Staff
The Flyers placed Sandin on waivers Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, Sandin will be assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley. The 26-year-old Swede failed to record a point in his one appearance with the Flyers last season.
