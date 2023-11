Belpedio scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Belpedio has scored twice over the last four games. The defenseman's tally Friday gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead. Those goals are his only points through eight appearances this season, and he's added nine shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating from a limited role on the third pairing.