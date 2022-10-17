Philadelphia promoted Belpedio from the AHL on Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Belpedio has a goal in two AHL games this season. He has some offensive abilities, but he's likely to play a minimal role with the Flyers.
