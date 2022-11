Sedlak (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Senators late in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Sedlak didn't have much time to return when he left the contest, so the severity of his injury isn't known. The 29-year-old forward has logged two assists in 10 games between the Avalanche and the Flyers this year. More information on his status should come out prior to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.