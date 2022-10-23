Sedlak dressed for his first game and helped the Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Predators on Saturday.

Sedlak, who spent the past three seasons with Chelyabinsk of the KHL, received another chance to establish himself at the NHL level. The 2011 sixth-round draft pick previously went pointless in three appearances with the Avalanche before being claimed off waivers Friday. Sedlak opened Saturday on the fourth line, centering Nicolas Deslauriers and Tanner Laczynski, and generated three shots. Before venturing to the KHL, Sedlak collected 15 goals in 162 games with the Blue Jackets (2016-19).