Sedlak scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Sedlak was on a line with Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee as John Tortorella tried to mix things up yet again. That trio clicked, but the rest of the Flyers' offense went dormant in the team's 10th straight loss. Sedlak hadn't registered a point during the skid prior to Saturday, and he's now at two goals, three helpers, 28 shots on net, 34 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 21 contests between the Flyers and the Avalanche this year.