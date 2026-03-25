Flyers' Luke Glendening: Adds helper in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Glendening logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Glendening returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He has three points over six outings with the Flyers, one short of what he produced in 52 contests for the Devils before he was waived ahead of the trade deadline. Glendening may still be a part-time player for the Flyers, but he's had a better fit with his new team.
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