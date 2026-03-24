Glendening (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home divisional matchup versus the Blue Jackets, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Glendening hasn't been in the lineup since Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win in Anaheim -- he potted a goal on four shots in that cross-conference matchup. If the 36-year-old forward ends up sitting out Tuesday, his next opportunity to suit up will be against the Blackhawks on Thursday.