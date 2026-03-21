Glendening (lower body) will miss Saturday's road clash against the Sharks, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Glendening will miss his second straight game after sustaining his injury prior to Thursday's game against the Kings. Overall, the 36-year-old center has six points, 39 shots on net, 78 hits and 48 blocked shots across 57 appearances this season. His next chance to return to the Flyers' lineup is Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jackets.