Glendening scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Glendening has two points in five games with the Flyers since he was plucked off waivers from the Devils. The 36-year-old still isn't an everyday option with his new team, but his path to playing time on the fourth line is clearer in Philadelphia. Glendening has a goal, five helpers, 39 shots on net, 78 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 57 appearances this season.