Flyers' Maksim Sokolovskii: Monstrous defender drafted 27th

Sokolovskii was the 27th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

NHL clubs love drafting players from OHL London. But the only thing they may love more is drafting 6-foot-7 defenders. Sokolovskii falls into both categories. The big man nicknamed The Terminator was born in Kazakhstan and arrived in North America two years ago. He joined London this past season and played a very limited role, appearing in just 44 games and posting two goals and eight points. Sokolovskii is raw in every sense of the word. He's quite nimble for such a huge kid, but the rest of Sokolovskii's game needs major work, most notably his puck play. The Flyers are hoping for a Nikita Zadorov type player if the kid's growth curve continues. Sokolovskii, who won't turn 18 years of age until the middle of July, is a 2027-28 commit to the University of Maine.