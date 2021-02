Sushko made his NHL debut in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers, logging one hit in 5:55 of ice time.

Sushko became the 14th player from Belarus to play in the NHL, getting an opportunity to crack the lineup with six Flyers still in the COVID-19 protocols. His lack of ice time in this one suggests the 22-year-old winger's unlikely to maintain a lineup spot once Philadelphia gets more of its regulars back.