The Flyers loaned Sushko to Dynamo-Minsk of the KHL Friday.

Sushko spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL, notching 11 goals and 21 points in 53 games with Lehigh Valley. The 2017 fourth-round pick's loan overseas could very well be temporary, in which case he'd be recalled ahead of next season's training camp.