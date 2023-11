Staal (upper body) was at practice Tuesday but won't be an option to face Carolina on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Staal has missed the Flyers' last 11 contests, so he can be activated off injured reserve at any point. Even prior to his absence, the veteran blueliner was pointless through four games during which he managed just three shots. As such, few fantasy players figure to be impacted even once Staal is cleared to play.