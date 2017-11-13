Alt was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

The Flyers sent Alt down to the minors so he could compete in Saturday's game against Hershey, but the Phantoms were handed a 6-1 loss on the road. Having averaged a mere 13:15 of ice time and failing to show up on the scoresheet in his first four games with the parent club this season, Alt be on hand as a low-end depth player for the Flyers.