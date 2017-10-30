Flyers' Mark Alt: Called up to NHL
Alt was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, per the NHL official media site.
With Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) and Samuel Morin (undisclosed) both nursing injuries, Alt will likely slot into the third pairing on defense if both players are given the night off to recover. The 26-year-old has only appeared in one NHL game before back in the 2014-15 season, but has logged a combined 17 points in 50 games in the minors during last two seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...