Alt was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, per the NHL official media site.

With Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) and Samuel Morin (undisclosed) both nursing injuries, Alt will likely slot into the third pairing on defense if both players are given the night off to recover. The 26-year-old has only appeared in one NHL game before back in the 2014-15 season, but has logged a combined 17 points in 50 games in the minors during last two seasons.