Flyers' Mark Alt: Reassigned to minors
Alt was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Alt slowly saw his ice time decrease during his four-game stint in the majors, culminating with his healthy scratch against Chicago on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, the Flyers decided to return him to the Phantoms, rather than having him watching from the press box. With injuries an ever-present concern, it is unlikely this is the last we have seen of Alt in the NHL this season.
