The Flyers recalled Alt from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Radko Gudas is dealing with a lengthy suspension, so Alt will round out the Flyers' depth at defense until Gudas is eligible to return. The 26-year-old blueliner has notched five goals and nine points in 16 games with AHL Lehigh Valley this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories