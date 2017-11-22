Flyers' Mark Alt: Returning to minors
Alt was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Alt featured in two contests since his most recent recall, finishing with a plus-1 rating, a single shot on goal, and two hits. The University of Minnesota product is more of a stay-at-home defender, so even if he earns another recall he shouldn't be given much fantasy lineup consideration.
