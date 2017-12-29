The Flyers placed Alt on waivers Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Alt's demotion indicates Brandon Manning (hand) is likely nearing a return to game action. The 26-year-old blueliner, who's gone scoreless in eight games with the big club this campaign, will continue to be one of the first players the Flyers turn to when they're dealing with injuries at defense.

