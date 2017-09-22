Alt was placed on waivers Friday by the Flyers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Alt made his NHL debut for Philadelphia in 2014-15 but hasn't been able to work his way back into an NHL contest since. A product of the University of Minnesota, the 25-year-old logged a mere 40 outings for the Phantoms last season in which he tallied one goals and 10 helpers. The defenseman re-signed with the Flyers for another year over the summer and will have to prove himself worthy of a long-term deal if he wants to stick around any further.