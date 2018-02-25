Flyers' Mark Alt: Waived Sunday
Alt was waived Sunday by Philadelphia, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
It appears Ron Hextall could be freeing up potential roster and cap space for a potential trade Monday, and as a result Alt will head back to the minors -- that is, if he clears waivers. Alt's only appeared in eight games this season going pointless, and it seems unlikely he'll be a large part of Philadelphia's future plans this season, especially since Travis Sanheim has been logging a point per game at the AHL level.
