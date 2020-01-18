Flyers' Mark Friedman: Demoted to AHL
Friedman was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Friedman appeared in five games with the Flyers but was no longer needed at the top level with Justin Braun (groin) expected to return to the lineup. The 24-year-old blueliner will head back to the minors where he's scored 10 points in 28 games.
