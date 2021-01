Friedman (face) was taken out of Thursday's game versus the Bruins for precautionary reasons, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Friedman was injured in the second period and didn't return to the game. In head coach Alain Vigneault's postgame comments, he indicated Friedman is fine going forward. The 25-year-old blueliner should return to a third-pairing role for Saturday's second game versus the Bruins.