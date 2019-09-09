Flyers' Mark Friedman: Expects to be ready for camp
Friedman underwent offseason abdominal surgery, but is set to be ready for the Flyers main camp, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Friedman will be a long shot to make the team for Opening Night versus the Blackhawks on Oct. 4, so any missing time during camp will further set the blueliner behind. Even if fully fit, the -year-old figures to spend some time in the minors, though he should earn the occasional call-up from time to time.
