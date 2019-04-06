Friedman will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Hurricanes, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Friedman made a lot of noise in his collegiate career with Bowling Green State University (2014-17), picking up All-Rookie, First All-Star and Third All-Star WCHA honors over a three-year span. He turned pro with AHL Lehigh Valley and produced 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) over 137 contests. There's no need to pick him up for the regular-season finale, but he'll still be worth watching for future fantasy consideration.