Flyers' Mark Friedman: First NHL game on tap
Friedman will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Hurricanes, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Friedman made a lot of noise in his collegiate career with Bowling Green State University (2014-17), picking up All-Rookie, First All-Star and Third All-Star WCHA honors over a three-year span. He turned pro with AHL Lehigh Valley and produced 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) over 137 contests. There's no need to pick him up for the regular-season finale, but he'll still be worth watching for future fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...