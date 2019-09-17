Friedman (abdomen) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's preseason clash with the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Friedman underwent abdominal surgery during the offseason, but he was always expected to be ready for training camp, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old blueliner, who notched five goals and 26 points in 75 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last year, is once again expected to remain in the minors for most, if not all of the upcoming season.