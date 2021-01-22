Friedman (face) was injured in the second period of Thursday's game against the Bruins and did not return to the contest, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Friedman got tangled up with Brad Marchand in a collision, and the former got the worst of it. He was bleeding from his face as he went down the tunnel to the locker room, and he didn't emerge during the third period. Friedman's early exit marks the second game in a row the Flyers have lost a defenseman. If he can't go in time for Saturday's rematch with the Bruins, Shayne Gostisbehere or Nate Prosser could enter the lineup in his place.