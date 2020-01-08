Flyers' Mark Friedman: Recalled by Flyers
The Flyers recalled Friedman from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Blueliner Justin Braun (groin) will be out until after the All-Star break, so Friedman will get an opportunity with the big club. There's no guarantee he cracks the lineup, but his first opportunity will be Wednesday versus the Capitals. The 24-year-old has accrued 10 points and 24 PIM over 28 AHL games this year.
