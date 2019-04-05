Flyers' Mark Friedman: Recalled Friday
The Flyers summoned Friedman from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
It seems likely Friedman will make his NHL debut Saturday against the Hurricanes given the timing of the recall. The 2014 third-round pick doesn't have a ton of offensive upside, notching just 24 points over 71 contests with the Phantoms, so his promotion should go largely unnoticed in fantasy leagues.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...