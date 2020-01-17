Flyers' Mark Friedman: Records first shot
Friedman posted a shot on goal and one hit in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
While Friedman is still searching for his first goal, he was also looking for his first shot of the season before Thursday, so at least he now has that under his belt. Friedman has an assist, plus-1 rating, two PIM and one shot in five NHL games this season.
