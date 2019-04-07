The Flyers assigned Friedman to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Friedman made his NHL debut in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes. He recorded 12:33 TOI and a minus-1 rating. The 23-year-old will look to help the minor-league squad make the playoffs. He's had decent success with AHL Lehigh Valley, posting 24 points in 71 games.

