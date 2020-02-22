Flyers' Mark Friedman: Shuffles back to minors
The Flyers reassigned Friedman to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Justin Braun (illness) is set to return to the lineup, so Friedman will head back down to the AHL. The 24-year-old Friedman has accrued 15 points through 39 AHL games this year, and he'll look to continue his development with top-four minutes.
