Jones gave up four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Toronto. The Maple Leafs' fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Even without Auston Matthews (undisclosed), the Maple Leafs had more than enough offense to take care of the rebuilding Flyers, scoring three goals against Jones in the second and another in the third. This result drops Jones' record to 10-17-3, and he has allowed 19 goals over his last four appearances.