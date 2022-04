Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Philadelphia led it 2-0 after the opening frame, but Buffalo put four pucks behind Jones in the second and held on from there. Jones dropped to 10-16-3 with this loss, and he's added an uninspiring 3.51 GAA and .898 save percentage. These two teams will square off again Sunday in Philadelphia, but Jones will likely watch that one from the bench while Felix Sandstrom mans the home crease.